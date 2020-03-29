French Polynesia Covid-19 tally rises to 34

The update from the government said the hospitalisation rate is unchanged with one person in care.

Last night a curfew was declared for the first time, forcing residents across all islands to stay indoor from 8pm to 5am.

The curfew will be in place until 15 April, and anyone caught breaching it can be fined at least $US150 and risks one year in prison.

The curfew was foreshadowed last weekend when movements were restricted, and the public was warned of a possible complete lockdown.

Partying in defiance of the meeting ban prompted the authorities four days ago to ban the sale of alcohol until 5 April.

Yesterday's announcement also tightens travel restrictions already in force between Tahiti and Moorea, which are the two islands sharing the confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Travel between the southern and northern part of Tahiti will also be subject to tighter controls to curb the risk of further transmission.

There will be also closer scrutiny of those in self-isolation after returning from overseas.