 

Nauru remains COVID-19 free

BY: Loop Pacific
11:24, April 20, 2020
15 reads

The Nauru Government’s strategy of ‘capture and contain’ in the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be successful.

According to the latest briefing by President Lionel Aingimea, there are no cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the country.

In an interview with the Government Information Office (GIO), President Aingimea said it will not take the coronavirus a week or two to be completely gone.

He said it will take longer as winter and the flu season is settling in countries like New Zealand and it will be a long battle.

According to President Aingimea, those travellers who are in quarantine at the Budapest and Menen hotels are doing well.

There are facilities like a playground for children and a gym for the people to use during their period of quarantine.

Regular health checks are also being conducted.

   

Photo file 

Tags: 
Nauru
Coronavirus free
'Capture and contain' strategy
  • 15 reads