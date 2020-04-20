Nauru remains COVID-19 free

According to the latest briefing by President Lionel Aingimea, there are no cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the country.

In an interview with the Government Information Office (GIO), President Aingimea said it will not take the coronavirus a week or two to be completely gone.

He said it will take longer as winter and the flu season is settling in countries like New Zealand and it will be a long battle.

According to President Aingimea, those travellers who are in quarantine at the Budapest and Menen hotels are doing well.

There are facilities like a playground for children and a gym for the people to use during their period of quarantine.

Regular health checks are also being conducted.

Photo file