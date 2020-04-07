Nauru remains coronavirus free

President Lionel Aingimea told the local media today (Tuesday) that measures taken by the government, health department and other stakeholders to keep Nauru safe from coronavirus are working well.

According to the government’s Facebook page, the third group of arrivals from Brisbane over the weekend has been placed in quarantine at the Menen Hotel and are doing well.

‘As previously reported, the first group has four residents who recorded fevers and are awaiting their test results.’

“Otherwise all residents in quarantine are well. They are being monitored by health officials and training facilities have been set up to ensure they maintain health and fitness levels.”

President Aingimea ended his briefing by offering prayers for Nauru and other countries around the globe fighting coronavirus COVID-19.