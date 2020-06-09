COVID-19 tests for travelers repatriated from Fiji to Nauru

President Lionel Aingimea advised in this week's situational update that 169 people are currently in quarantine, including five at the Remand Centre.

The staff of service provider Canstruct, have opted to maintain Australia's recommended two weeks quarantine which is due to end this Friday.

However, they will still undergo lab testing on island.

In other air and sea movements, another passenger flight is due from Brisbane this Friday 12 June, and the normal freighter services will resume for Fridays and Saturdays.

The Australian government will also operate a charter flight this week.

In shipping news the phosphate ship is due on 15 June, the cargo ship Capitaine Quiros is due back on 27 June, and the fuel tanker will arrive on 20 July.

According to President Aingimea, construction and outfitting work continues at the hospital's acute block while additional land is being looked at to provide space for hospital stores and warehouse.

He thanked donor partners for their continued support in providing financial support as well as equipment and medical supplies for Nauru during coronavirus.

On Sunday 7 June, the World Health Organisation recorded close to 6.8 million confirmed cases and 397,388 deaths.

Regionally, Fiji is now coronavirus-free after having cleared the last three cases.

However, the Fiji government continues to monitor the situation.

Nauru remains COVID-19 free.

Photo Nauru Media News Caption: Nauru President Lionel Aingimea