30 people under quarantine, Nauru remains COVID-19 free

In his address Friday, President Aingimea reiterated that the individual named Jaxon Olsson, who participated in a drill last week, does not have coronavirus.

Olsson volunteered to assist the Coronavirus Taskforce and the Nauru Police Force in the drill as the main actor.

The drill took place in Ijuw on Thursday, 14 May.

The President thanked Olsson for his role in assisting with the drill.

There are 30 people under quarantine at the Meneñ hotel, including five airline crew and 23 at Canstruct's Anibare Village.

Globally, confirmed cases of coronavirus is close to five million while deaths have now surpassed 325,000.

"Let's remember there are a lot of countries doing it tough. Let's keep them in our prayers, keep our country in prayers. God bless Nauru and God bless us all," President Aingimea said.

The GeneXpert machine at the Republic of Nauru Hospital used to test for coronavirus has completed its validation process and is now operational with lab staff having satisfactorily completed testing with 100 per cent match on samples this week.

President Aingimea said the taking of samples is an invasive procedure requiring swabbing through the nose, so it is important that samples are collected correctly. A doctor will be collecting the samples.

Meanwhile, the Elite Genius machine commenced its validation process and once completed, Nauru will have two machines to run coronavirus tests simultaneously.

The Neptune cargo vessel Capitaine Quiros arrived Thursday and testing on all its crew members returned negative for SARS-CoV 2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 or coronavirus disease).

The crew are the first arrivals to be tested using the GeneXpert machine.

Dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE), Nauru health officials and a member of the Taskforce boarded the ship to take samples from the crew.

The Port Authority of Nauru has been notified of the crew's negative test results and uploading of the ship was scheduled to take place Saturday.

In other border movements, President Aingimea says the island still needs freighters to bring in supplies which the Government will continue to assist with.

Local businesses have put in big orders to refill their supply to ensure there is ample stock including for bakeries that cater for children's breakfast essentials.

Port construction company, CHEC, had its raft arrive over the weekend to bring in materials and equipment for the port development.

It will continue to bring in more materials in the future; while the tug boat from Honiara also arrived to assist with the fuel ship.

Any crew needing to disembark will undergo testing for coronavirus.

President Aingimea once again thanked donors for their continued support and understanding of Nauru's needs during COVID-19.

New donations include regulators for the oxygen machine from an individual in Brisbane, Australia; and Ireland has come in as a new donor for Nauru. The Department of Finance and the Taskforce are working on an order to submit to Ireland.

The Government is sincerely grateful to its donors and partners for always being there in Nauru's time of need.

The Nauru Police Force has had to lay off five reserves for absenteeism, bringing the total number of reserves to 25.

The NPF is looking to replace the five.

Any member of the public interested to be a police reserve is asked to call in to Police Headquarters in Yaren.

The work of the police is vital as law enforcers and protectors of the community and in this time of coronavirus, police reserves play an important role in supporting our NPF.