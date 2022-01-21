Wordle developer donates in-app spend to charity

Steve Cravotta said he had seen more than 200,000 downloads of his Wordle game in a week, after its namesake went viral.

While the hit web-based Wordle has no app, people were spending money on in-app purchases in Mr Cravotta's game.

That money will go to an educational charity - the amount was not disclosed.

The app-based Wordle asks players to guess anagrams of words within a time limit - and they can pay to unlock new levels.

It has been on the App Store for five years but failed to really take off and after a few months and 100,000 downloads, Mr Cravotta stopped updating or promoting it.