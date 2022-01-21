 

Wordle developer donates in-app spend to charity

The developer of a game with the same name as smash hit Wordle has donated money made from his app to charity, after people mistakenly downloaded it.

Steve Cravotta said he had seen more than 200,000 downloads of his Wordle game in a week, after its namesake went viral.

While the hit web-based Wordle has no app, people were spending money on in-app purchases in Mr Cravotta's game.

That money will go to an educational charity - the amount was not disclosed.

The app-based Wordle asks players to guess anagrams of words within a time limit - and they can pay to unlock new levels.

It has been on the App Store for five years but failed to really take off and after a few months and 100,000 downloads, Mr Cravotta stopped updating or promoting it.

 

     

Source: 
BBC
