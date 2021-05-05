Sony’s PlayStation to integrate Discord chat for gamers

The electronics giant has invested in the app and now holds a minority stake in the company.

Discord is used by more than 140 million gamers each month, mainly on PC and mobile devices.

Gaming experts hope the partnership will enable gamers using different consoles and devices to interact more easily.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories,” Sony president and chief executive Jim Ryan said in a blog post.

“Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.”

The two firms are already working on the integration, he added.