Jewish parents told to delete social media apps

One of the main concerns is over possible hostage videos being shared which they say could cause distress.

The warnings are circulating not just in Israel itself but also in the US and UK - with some some singling out TikTok and Instagram in particular.

Footage of civilians being killed has been shared online.

A number of schools in Tel Aviv have been communicating the message to parents since the weekend.

Elsewhere a school in New Jersey in the US sent an email to parents suggesting they tell their kids to delete their social media platforms.

"Local psychologists have reached out to us and informed us that the Israeli government is urging parents to tell their children to delete Instagram and TikTok immediately," read an email sent to the school.

Another school in New York said it was encouraging parents to monitor their social media usage and to "discuss how to avoid opening these videos and what to do should they encounter such media."

Social media has been flooded with graphic and disturbing images and videos since the attacks began.