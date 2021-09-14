 

Epic appeals against Apple App Store ruling

September 14, 2021
Epic has launched an appeal against last week's ruling in its case against Apple's App Store policies.

On Friday, the court issued a permanent injunction stopping Apple preventing app developers from directing users to payment methods outside the App Store - seen by many as a loss for Apple.

But the court also ruled against Epic on nine out of 10 issues and ordered it to pay millions of dollars in costs.

Epic boss Tim Sweeney said he was "as determined as ever to fight on".

Epic boss Tim Sweeney said he was "as determined as ever to fight on".

     

BBC
Apple store
