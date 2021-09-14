Epic appeals against Apple App Store ruling

On Friday, the court issued a permanent injunction stopping Apple preventing app developers from directing users to payment methods outside the App Store - seen by many as a loss for Apple.

But the court also ruled against Epic on nine out of 10 issues and ordered it to pay millions of dollars in costs.

Epic boss Tim Sweeney said he was "as determined as ever to fight on".

