Nauru Powerlifting Team wins 55 Gold Medals at Oceania Championship

The team was greeted by proud families and friends upon arrival.

Nauru Media News reports the team also broke many Oceania records at the recent Oceania Regional Powerlifting Championship held in Niue competing against other teams from Solomon, Niue, Australia, New Zealand and others.

Barassi Botelanga is one of many Nauruan lifters who competed and now holds an Oceania record at the recent championship.

The team won many medals in the different categories which included; junior category 7 golds, masters 40+ category 14 golds and a silver medal, and open category7 golds.

Botelanga also added that the outcome of the event was a success with Team Nauru winning a total of 55 gold and 6 silver medals.

The Nauru Powerlifting team competed at the Oceania regional powerlifting Championship in Niue commencing from 10- 14 April.

The championship commenced with the Bench press and was followed by the squat and deadlift.

Photo credit Nauru Media News