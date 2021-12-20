YouTube star knocks out Tyron Woodley in Florida for fifth win

The YouTube star, 24, beat the ex-UFC champion for the second time in four months, after a points win in August.

Paul had been set to fight Tommy Fury but the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson pulled out earlier this month with a rib injury and illness.

There were boos from the crowd during an uneventful opening five rounds.

"This guy is a legend and respect to him for taking the fight with two weeks' notice," said Paul after knocking out 39-year-old Woodley in Tampa, Florida.

"It was a tough fight. I had blood in my eyes. I had the job done. I was setting the punch up the whole fight. He didn't see it coming. Like a lumberjack, timber. It's got to be the moment of my life."

Paul also called out Fury for withdrawing from their match.