White Ferns World Cup squad named

In her fourth Cricket World Cup Sophie Devine will captain a 15-strong White Ferns squad for the tournament hosted by New Zealand.

Devine's deputy Amy Satterthwaite as well as Suzie Bates will be making their fourth appearance at the tournament.

Wicketkeeper Katey Martin and experienced quick bowler Lea Tahuhu are set to feature in their third World Cup and have over 150 ODI appearances between them.

At the other end of the experience scale, the squad features three frontline spin options with Melie Kerr and Frankie Mackay joined by young Auckland Hearts left-arm spinner, Fran Jonas, who wasn't born the last time the World Cup was held in New Zealand in 2000.

Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr round out the seam bowling options, with Rowe making her second appearance at the 50-over showpiece.

Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday take the specialist batting spots in the squad while Hayley Jensen fills the seam-bowling all-rounders role.

Spinner Leigh Kasperek has not made the side.

She has been one of New Zealand's leading wicket-takers in recent years.

The 29 year old played her first ODI in 2015 and since then has played 39 matches, taking 65 wickets at an average of 19.43.

Head coach, Bob Carter, said it was a difficult squad to pick and those selected should be immensely proud.

"It doesn't get much better than competing at a World Cup in your home country and I know the entire team and support staff are really excited by the prospect," Carter said.

"We feel we have a balanced squad providing multiple options with bat and ball to cover the range of conditions we're likely to face around the country.

"Naturally, there were some tough decisions and no doubt some disappointed players but as a selection group we felt this mix would give us the best chance.

"There's a strong mix of youth and experience in this squad with several players having multiple World Cups under their belt.

"We also have a younger group coming through, six of which are yet to experience World Cup cricket - and it's naturally a very exciting time for those players."

The tournament starts on 4 March.