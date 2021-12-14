Victims of Larry Nassar get record payout

It ends a five-year legal battle that began in the wake of the huge abuse scandal that rocked US sport.

Nassar was sentenced to over 300 years in jail in 2018 for molesting gymnasts.

Athletes including a number of Olympic medallists testified about how Nassar sexually abused them.

The settlement is among the largest ever for a sexual abuse case, and as part of the agreement USA Gymnastics and the Olympic Committee will give board seats to survivors.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to go public with allegations against Nassar in 2016, welcomed the news, writing on Twitter: "This chapter is finally closed."

She added: "Now the hard work of reform and rebuilding can begin. Whether or not justice comes and change is made, depends on what happens next."

The settlement will cover claims brought by Olympic gold medallists including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

In total, Nassar was accused of sexual abuse by more than 330 women and girls at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

A report into an FBI investigation, which was published in July, found numerous missteps, delays and cover-ups by FBI agents, which allowed Nassar's abuse to continue for several more months after the case was first opened.

A lawyer representing the victims described the settlement as "historic" but said they would continue to "pursue justice" against officials who had failed to investigate.

Lawyer John C Manly paid tribute to the women who had testified publicly, adding: "We prevailed for one simple reason, the courage and tenacity of the survivors."

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018, as the claims filed against Nassar kept mounting.

The settlement was confirmed during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court on Monday.

Some $880m in compensation has now been agreed in cases relating to Nassar's abuse - after Michigan State University agreed to pay out $US500m in 2018.

Photo file Caption: Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles