UFC champ wants to fight Fury next year

Fury the WBC heavyweight champion suggested he'd fight Ngannou when the pair spoke in the ring following the Briton's win over Dillian Whyte at the weekend.

"We both want this fight, that's clear, and we respect each other," Ngannou told the MMA Hour podcast.

"Probably next year it will happen. I think it's going to happen, it's just a matter of our promotions, but we will sort this out at some point."

Ngannou, who defended his title with a win over Cyril Gane in January, said the potential bout could combine elements of boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA).

"Make it a hybrid fight, something that makes it a little uncomfortable for him as a boxer," Ngannou said.

"Ideas like MMA gloves or fighting barefoot. I don't know, we still have to figure this out.

"I would say there's a 70% chance (my next opponent) is Tyson Fury. On his side I would say 90% against me."

Photo file Caption: Tyson Fury