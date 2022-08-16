Tuchel and Conte charged

The two managers shook hands after a 2-2 draw where tempers flared but then faced off on the pitch before being separated by players and staff from both teams.

Both managers were also shown red cards by referee Anthony Taylor as a result of the fracas.

The FA is also investigating Tuchel's comments after the German coach slammed Taylor for his decisions.

Tuchel accused Taylor and the Video Assistant Referee of making wrong decisions which ultimately helped Spurs come away from Stamford Bridge with a point.

At his post-match news conference, Tuchel rued the "huge misinterpretation of situations" and said it "would be better" if Taylor was no longer involved in officiating Chelsea's matches.

An online petition calling for Taylor to not be handed Chelsea games in the future was launched by fans shortly after the match and it has already received more than 122,000 signatures.

While Tuchel and Conte were involved in a heated exchange, the two managers were relatively calm after the game and said they had no hard feelings.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Tuchel and Conte clash after game