Tour De Nauru Launched

“The event to be held annually is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle” said Mr. Howard.

With the anniversary of major sponsor Digicel coming up in September 2021, the first Tour de Nauru cycling race on the island is planned to be hosted on 25 September.

Digicel CEO Mr. Manaog informed Nauru Media that “Digicel will issue more details on the tournament in the coming weeks regarding how to register and participate in this tournament but for now the start and finish line will be at the Centennial hall. The event will be held annually on the last Saturday of September”.

The Tournament has four bike categories that include; Road bike racer Category, Mountain bike race category, social bike cruiser, and a special bike category.

There are fantastic cash prizes for winners of the cycling races including other giveaways in t-shirts and Digicel branded bottles courtesy of major sponsor Digicel.