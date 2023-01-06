Top seed Coco Gauff into ASB Classic semis

Again playing indoors as the Auckland rain continues, world No 7 Coco Gauff wrapped up a 6-3 6-2 quarterfinal win over China's Lin Zhu on Friday.

RNZ reports Gauff, making her debut at the New Zealand event, was yet to drop a set in her three matches.

The young American would face a semifinal against the winner of the second quarterfinal between seventh seed Danka Kovinich of Montenegro and Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova.

The biggest threat to Gauff's title aspirations now appeared to be third seed Leylah Fernandez.

The young Canadian, who produced a stunning run to the final of the 2021 US Open, had been equally impressive in her first two matches.

Fernandez was set to play Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure in the last eight.

The other quarterfinal featured young Spaniard Rebeka Masarova and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

