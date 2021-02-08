Tom Brady wins seventh ring as Buccaneers dominate Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

In dominating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, the Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium as quarterback Tom Brady secured his seventh Lombardi Trophy, by far the most of any player in NFL history.

In fact, Brady's seven rings are more than any other NFL franchise has won in its existence. The Super Bowl win is Tampa Bay's second in franchise history and first since 2002.

Brady's performance at age 43 was nearly flawless, and the suffocating pressure of Todd Bowles' defense was a perfect compliment to the offense's effort. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to his long-time favorite target in tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Meanwhile, the Bucs defense kept the pressure on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes -- the reigning Super Bowl MVP -- throughout the evening with three sacks, eight quarterback hurries and two interceptions. Mahomes completed his first game without scoring a touchdown in his last 34 starts, finishing 26 of 49 passing with 270 yards passing and 33 yards rushing. It was just the second time in his career that he was held scoreless as he's now posted a TD in 54 of 56 games since the start of the 2018 season. KC also committed 10 penalties for 110 yards in the game with many miscues coming in key situations.

The Bucs entered as a 3-point underdog and easily covered the spread as Super Bowl LV fell below the 56-point closing total.