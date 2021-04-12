Tigers wins 35+ Quinson Cook Cup Grand Final

Tigers scored 15.9.99 while Panzer scored 9.10.64.

A scintillating 5 goal first term by the undefeated Tigers leaving the reigning premiers Panzer in the dust with 1 major and a minor score.

From the opening bounce the tigers asserted their dominance slamming home 3 quick goals before Panzer posted their solitary goal.

Lot of emotions riding in this game so looking forward to a fantastic second term. Scores Tigers 5.1.31 Panzer 1.1.7

Tigers have registered 5 more majors to Panzer who struggled with 2 goals.

The Tigers dominated all over the ground entering their forward fifth at Will to score, while Panzer struggled to move the ball forward.

The Tigers have one hand on the prize with a commanding lead at the main break. Half time scores: Tigers 10.3.63 Panzer 3.1. 19.

both teams as they traded goals with Panzer trying to loosen the Tigers vice like grip on the contest.

Panzer kicked 3 early goals but the relentless Tigers answered with 3 of their own to lead comfortably heading into the final quarter. Scores: Tigers 13.6.84 Panzer 6.4.40.