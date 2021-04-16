Tigers defeat Panzer to win AFL Nauru 35+ Quinson Cook Cup

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the Tigers put the writing on the wall with a scintillating 5 goals first term and backing up that exciting performance with another 5 in the second to take a commanding 44 point lead into the main break and one hand on the prize.

Panzers were well beaten all over the ground and only had a handful of winners. They did match the Tigers in the second half but the damage was too great to reel in with the Tigers victorious 15.9.99 over panzer 9.10.64 by 35 points.

The two teams were then called upon to gather in front of the official tent for the awards presentation by AFL Nauru and the Cook/Detenamo family at the weekend.

The Minister for Sports Maverick Eoe watched the grand final match then presented the awards.

AFL Nauru 35+best & fairest was won by German Grundler from the Tigers with the competitions best back man going to Bill Capelle from Panzer.

Leading goal kicker was won by Deamo Baguga from Panzer while the player judged best on ground for the match went to Tommy Daniel.

May Cook the grandmother of the late Quinson Cook also presented cash awards to best player of the match, player with the most goals in the match and winning team.

Best player went to Robroy Grundler from Tigers. Most goals went to Etsid Cook from Tigers and Tigers Coach received the envelope for the successful team in Tigers.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV