Spurs suffer big loss

Spurs said revenue for the year ended June 30 was $774 million, down from $886 million in the previous year.

"We are currently in the midst of one of the most challenging times ever experienced," chairman Daniel Levy said.

"The impact of the pandemic on our revenue is material and could not have come at a worse time, having just completed a 1.2 billion pounds (NZ$2.3 billion) stadium build which is financed by club resources and long-term debt."

Levy also said Spurs, who top the English Premier League standings with 20 points from nine games, face losses in excess of $289 million next year if fans are not allowed back into stadiums.