Socceroos qualify for World Cup after bombshell shootout decision

In wild, euphoric scenes Australia bested Peru 5-4 in a nailbiting penalty shootout in Doha on Tuesday morning (AEST).

Coach Graham Arnold made a bombshell selection gamble in the final minute of extra time by taking captain Mat Ryan out of the game to put Andy Redmayne in goals — and it proved to be one of the greatest tactical decisions Australian football has ever known.

Hoping to book a spot in a fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup, the Socceroos dominated early, but failed to break the deadlock.

The Socceroos were heavy underdogs for the must-win contest at the same Al Rayyan Stadium venue where the Socceroos defeated the UAE last week — but were clearly the better team and created some golden chances that weren’t capitalised on.

The Socceroos trailed early in the penalty shootout when Martin Boyle’s first shot was saved, however, Aaron Mooy, Craig Goodwin, Ajdin Hjrustic, Jamie Maclaren and Awer Mabil all converted from the spot.

Redmayne was the fairytale hero at the end as he made two saves to send Australia to the World Cup.

Socceroos players went bananas as they rushed to celebrate with Redmayne after the save — and there were tears of joy seen on sections of the team.

Redmayne’s moment will go down in Australian sporting history — and so will Arnold’s decision to roll the dice.

Socceroos great Andy Harper applauded Arnold’s performance after the coach was very nearly sacked earlier this year. Arnold’s contract now extends through to the end of the World Cup campaign.

“There was so much pressure on the coach,” he said.

He also confirmed the decision to drop Ryan for Redmayne was made for the simple reason of trying to get in the Peru team’s head.

Arnold’s qualification campaign involved 20 matches beginning in 2019 — with 16 of those matches played overseas.

Australia can now turn its attention to the Qatar World Cup in 2022, beginning November 21, where they will be in Group D against France, Denmark and Tunisia.