Silver Ferns won't meet Diamonds this year

Quarantine requirements in New Zealand and Australia and concerns about player welfare have contributed to the trans-Tasman netball tournament being moved until 2021.

However, the Silver Ferns and Diamonds will battle for two Constellation Cup titles next year, with one series scheduled for January/February and a second meeting scheduled for October.

"While it is disappointing not to be able to meet the Diamonds this year, we understand that in a year such as this, prioritising athlete welfare is paramount," Netball New Zealand head of high performance Keir Hansen said.

"There are many factors we must take into account but we are hopeful of resuming international netball against our long-standing rivals as soon as possible."

Hansen said they were continuing discussions with other Netball Quad Series partners regarding international match opportunities early in 2021.

However, the Silver Ferns will return to the netball court next month.

Netball New Zealand have confirmed the world champions will suit up against the New Zealand Men, a New Zealand A side and the New Zealand Under 21s in Palmerston North from October 21-24.

The new Silver Ferns squad, announced last month, will go into camp next month to prepare for the domestic series.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said they were happy to be able to confirm the matches in such challenging and uncertain times.

"The Cadbury Netball Series played such a big role in the Silver Ferns build-up to last year's successful Netball World Cup campaign and it will be instrumental again looking ahead to international games later this year."

As well as showcasing the best netballers in the country going head-to-head, the competition would play a part in the NZ U21 team's preparation for next year's Netball World Youth Cup in Fiji.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the series was another opportunity to grow their game.

"We need to stay ahead of the opposition so we can't bask in the glory of last year's Netball World Cup.

"We need to keep challenging ourselves and growing our game both on and off the court - we can't afford to be complacent."

"This is not only for South Africa (Netball World Cup in 2023), but the cycle beyond.

"While we want to continue with that explosive game and high tempo netball, we need to be patient and make sure we are growing the capability of our athletes at the rate they can handle it."