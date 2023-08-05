Silver Ferns ride luck into semi they prepared for months ago

New Zealand finished second in their side of the draw after being beaten by Jamaica, while England upset Australia on the other side to finish top of the pool.

It means the Silver Ferns will meet England in the semi-finals tonight, while Australia and Jamaica will duke it out in the second semi-final in South Africa.

New Zealand's aim was always to finish top of their pool so they would get a slightly easier semi-final against, what they expected would be, England.

"A lot of our strategy has been set up for England," Dame Noeline said.

"In a crazy way we're actually where we had predicted in the first place but we've gone to different places to get here.

"We've been put under the pump, we've been exposed and in a crazy way we are where we had predicted four or five months ago.

"We can't get caught up in the emotion of what's happened in the past to lead us into that place but we're in the top four so it's do or die."

Dame Noeline said playing England was vastly different to meeting Jamaica.

"The hard thing when you're playing against Jamaica is they've got the hops so they've got the speed but they've also got the aerial play so this [playing England] will change up a wee bit where we're sort of going toe for toe."

After star shooter Grace Nweke was ruled out of the tournament with an injury, Dame Noeline admitted the side had been under massive pressure.

"It probably started with Grace and our ability to reconvene… the game against South Africa [which ended in a draw] was an experience that we've never experienced before going to the wire but also the crowd.

"With Jamaica trying to take our own control, which was our mindset going in, so there was a lot of pressure as well in that game for us.

"I feel over the last three games we've been certainly riding the paint but if anything this could also be the moment where we can handle the pressure and do those little things that we've exposed."

The last time the side's met was in January's Quad Series where the Silver Ferns won by 10 but that will count for nothing.

The Roses have probably got the most dynamic shooting end at the World Cup between Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell, who has taken her game to another level after a year in Australia's domestic league.

England shot at an incredible 98 percent in their win over the Diamonds.

"And they've got this air of toughness or strength, I think it's an English way to be honest, in how they play the game, which is very positive.

"They're changing a lot of the combinations, so they've got depth in their squad."

In stark contrast to the 2019 Netball World Cup, Dame Noeline does not have a starting seven locked in.

"Trying to find what that spine is I do believe that sometimes we've got those players that play really well but at times they go walk-about or it does become inconsistent so hence the changes need to be made.

The last time the side's met was in January's Quad Series where the Silver Ferns won by 10 but that will count for nothing.

The Roses have probably got the most dynamic shooting end at the World Cup between Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell, who has taken her game to another level after a year in Australia's domestic league.

England shot at an incredible 98 percent in their win over the Diamonds.

"And they've got this air of toughness or strength, I think it's an English way to be honest, in how they play the game, which is very positive.

"They're changing a lot of the combinations, so they've got depth in their squad."

In stark contrast to the 2019 Netball World Cup, Dame Noeline does not have a starting seven locked in.

"Trying to find what that spine is I do believe that sometimes we've got those players that play really well but at times they go walk-about or it does become inconsistent so hence the changes need to be made.