Shane Warne dies aged 52 of suspected heart attack

Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement from Warne's management said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Royal Thai Police have told the ABC Warne was holidaying with four people in a luxury villa on Koh Samui.

Warne’s body has been sent to Koh Samui Hospital, where an autopsy will be carried out.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials will arrive in Koh Samui today to help return Warne's body to Australia.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said officials had spoken to those who were travelling with Warne, adding DFAT was working with Thai authorities to assist with repatriation and provide other assistance on the ground.

His death came less than 24 hours after fellow great Rod Marsh died in hospital, after suffering a heart attack last week.

Premier Daniel Andrews offered a state funeral to Warne's family saying: "Victoria has lost an icon. Australia has lost a legend."

Warne made his Test debut for Australia in 1992, when the team took on India, and played his last Test in 2007, at the end of Australia's 5-0 Ashes victory over England.

A leg-spinner, he set a world record of 708 Test wickets which has only been broken by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

He is also the only batsman to have scored more than 3,000 Test runs without a career century and has taken more Ashes wickets than any other Australian.

He retired from international cricket at the same time as Glenn McGrath, Damien Martyn and Justin Langer, leading then-captain Ricky Ponting to declare "the end of an era".

He also played for his home state of Victoria, Hampshire in England, and the Rajasthan Royals as both captain and coach between 2008 and 2011.

In 2011, he joined the Melbourne Stars for the inaugural season of the Big Bash League.

Shane Warne was regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.(Getty: Mark Dadswell)