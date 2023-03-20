Seven teams participate in Nauru’s ULVPF programme’s Airstrip relay

The programme kicked started with a relay around the airstrip with a great turn out from the supporters.

The airstrip was packed with families and friends of the participant’s right from the start to the finish point.

The Dream Team won the relay finishing ahead of the Team Rugby, who finished in second place.

Third place went to Menen Crew.

The Unique-Lee violence prevention foundation is a non-government organization that was first established in 2018.

The ULVPF programme is an awareness foundation in campaigning to end violence against women and children.