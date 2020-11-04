Revamped sports facilities handed over to Nauru’s Aiwo

The refurbished facilities were part of a $390,000 project assistance from the Australian Government to promote and encourage sports and development in Nauru.

The Secretary for Sports, Dagan Kaierua, who was at the opening ceremony recently, expressed his thanks to the Australian Government for the continued support.

"The Ministry for Sports would like to extend its gratitude to Australia for the financial support...this is a 390k projects with other courts around the island," Kaierua said in a Nauru Media News-NTV report.

Sports equipment were also donated to the community.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV