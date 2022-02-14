 

Reds overcome Burnley

Brazilian Fabinho's first-half goal earned Liverpool a 1-0 win at Burnley, as Juergen Klopp's side closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points.

The hosts initially coped better with the awful Lancashire conditions, creating more chances than Liverpool, only for their wastefulness to prove costly as midfielder Fabinho bundled in what proved to be the winner five minutes before the break.

Victory moved Liverpool on to 54 points from 24 matches and if they win their game in hand on City the gap at the top would be just six points.

Burnley remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 1-0 to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Tottenham Hotspur sank to a third successive Premier League defeat as they went down 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And fourth placed West Ham drew 2-2 with Leicester City.

 

