Premier League to stop twice-weekly PCR tests for players and staff

From Thursday clubs will conduct daily lateral flow tests.

Tests will be carried out the day before matches and on all training days, with PCR tests only taken to confirm a positive lateral flow result.

The change comes following the Government's updated policy to testing and isolation, which places less emphasis on PCR tests.

On Wednesday the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) announced that from 11 January, an asymptomatic individual who tests positive for Covid-19 on a lateral flow test would, no longer need to take a PCR to confirm the result. Their isolation would therefore begin on the date of their positive lateral flow test result.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters wrote to all 20 clubs to tell them that the focus will now be on lateral flow tests.

Players and staff testing positive will still take a PCR, but clubs will no longer take part in the mandatory twice-weekly PCR tests.

A total of 17 English top-flight games have been postponed since the start of December because of the impact of the Omicron variant

That led to a return to emergency measures at the Premier League's 20 clubs, which has continued into 2022.

The Premier League announced on Monday that 14,250 Covid-19 tests were carried out on players and staff between December 27 and January 2, with 94 positive results.

This was the first week-by-week decrease in positive tests for eight weeks, with a record 103 positives recorded the previous week.