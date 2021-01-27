Panzer A’s Kaizan Tatum is Nauru ALF Elite Cup’s current top goal kicker

Michael Dekarube of Blues-B currently holds a score of 19 goals.

Dodi Temaki of Panzer-B has 15 goals to his name ahead of teammate Boaz Agir with 14 goals.

Donatello Moses of Lion A has made it to the table with 9 goals and his teammate Johnny Dagiaro has currently has 7 goals under his name.

Meanwhile in round 4 of the competition last Saturday, Lions 9.12.66 defeated the gallant Tigers 9.8.62 by 4 points.

The Lions were trailing the Tigers in the last quarter but with the aid of a slight breeze kicking towards the bridge goals slammed in 3 majors to beat the Tigers and remain undefeated.