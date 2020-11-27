Pakistan cricket great Shoaib Akhtar reacts to possible cancellation of New Zealand tour

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has given the entire touring party a final warning after some of them breached isolation conditions at their quarantine hotel in Christchurch.

Six of the team have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Shoaib was upset by the inference that New Zealand Cricket is considering the tour could be called off.

"You're talking about Pakistan, the greatest country on this planet, so behave yourself and stop giving this sort of statement against Pakistan, be careful what you say next time because I'm very frustrated and angry that New Zealand has given this statement," Shoaib said on Face Book.

"I want to give a message to New Zealand board (NZC) that this is not a club team, it's Pakistan national cricket team, we don't need you."