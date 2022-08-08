Pacific's impressive Games haul

Samoa won the region's only gold, through weightlifter Don Opolenge and the nation's lifters also won three silver medals. They also gained a silver in boxing.

Fiji won four medals overall, two of them in the rugby sevens, but there will be some disappointment that neither team could win their respective finals.

Weightlifting brought the only medals for Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

Vanuatu gained a bronze from beach volleyball, and Niue gained its first-ever Games medal since being able to compete since 2002, with a boxing bronze.

Full list of Pacific medals:

Nauru (1)

Bronze Maximina Uepa Weightlifting women's 76 kg

Niue (1)

Bronze Duken Tutakitoa-Williams Boxing men's heavyweight

Vanuatu (1)

Bronze Miller Pata/ Sherysyn Toko Beach volleyball women's

PNG (1)

Silver Morea Baru Weightlifting men's 61 kg

Fiji (4)

Silver Fiji men's rugby sevens team

Silver Fiji women's rugby sevens team

Bronze Taniela Rainibogi Weightlifting men's 96 kg

Bronze Naibili Vatunisolo women's discus throw F44/64

Samoa (5)

Gold Don Opeloge Weightlifting men's 96 kg

Silver Vaipava Ioane Weightlifting men's 67 kg

Silver Jack Opeloge Weightlifting men's 109 kg

Silver Feagaiga Stowers Weightlifting women's +87 kg

Silver Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali Boxing Heavyweight