Pacific pathway for sport a discussion point in PFL conference.

The conference included discussions across a range of topics around culture, health, education and sports.

PMN News reports Tall Blacks Coach Pero Cameron says the Pacific talent pool is large but needs to be nurtured.

​“It’s just exciting to be a part of this movement, it’s the first time having a sporting panel," he says.

“They’ve asked to see how we can generate ideas and create bigger pathways for our talented kids.”

Today's panels included a focus on how important it is to create Pacific pathways in sport.

“There’s all sorts of talent you know," Cameron says.

"It’s just opportunities we want to create and sometimes that opportunity and those choices aren’t there for them.

“Hopefully we can make that happen and introduce different pathways to different areas.”

World Rugby Hall of Famer Seiuli Fiao’o Fa’amausili says having these conversations is vital for aspiring Pacific athletes.

“We’re talking about the importance of sports in our community, and how it can impact and support our young ones and families."

Fa’amausili says throughout her career, a key factor in her success was the support of her family and wider community.

“It’s very important, growing up in New Zealand as a Samoan-born female – the support of my family, friends and the community was massive for me.

“I’m here to fully support our young ones and for them to achieve what they want to achieve – not just in sport but other working areas.”