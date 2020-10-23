Pacific Games Stadium in Solomon Islands a step closer

A number of projects funded by China were scheduled to get underway this year, including the construction of a national stadium in Honiara, before the Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of borders and travel restrictions.

The Solomons government said the construction of new venues for the Games was back on track, with a design team from China working with local authorities.

The project includes a 10,000-seat national stadium, an aquatic centre, a six-court tennis centre and a full-sized track and field venue.

The government said it would be one of the largest infrastructure projects, funded and built by China in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said he was encouraged by the proposed construction schedule and timelines for the project.