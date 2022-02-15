Owner praises Rams victory

The billionaire businessman, who is sometimes called "Silent Stan" because of his reluctance to talk to the media, was effusive in his praise of the team, its coaches and its managers during a brief on-field interview.

"It's amazing," Kroenke said while holding the Lombardi trophy after the come-from-behind, 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The win marked the second championship for the franchise and first since returning to LA six years ago.

The Rams had the good fortune of playing the title game on their home field - the massive, state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"As far as building this stadium, I think it turned out all right," he said.

The stadium will host World Cup matches in 2026 and the Olympic opening ceremony in 2028 along with other major concerts and events in the coming years.

Kroenke also owns the Premier League's Arsenal FC, the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, among other teams.

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images/AFP Caption: A view before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California.