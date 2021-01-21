OFC U20 and U17 championships postponed

However, the tournaments remain on track to take place this year.

The events were supposed to take place last year to stage as qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 and FIFA U-20 World Cups but were delayed due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, FIFA cancelled the FIFA U-17 World Cup that was meant to be held in Peru in October and the FIFA U-20 World Cup that was set for Indonesia in May-June.

The OFC’s Executive Committee has agreed to try and exhaust all possible options to play them in 2021.

All of OFC’s tournaments have been on hold since March 2020 due to the global pandemic and ongoing border restrictions throughout the Pacific.