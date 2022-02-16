Novak Djokovic willing to miss tournaments over vaccine

Speaking exclusively to the BBC, he said missing competitions, such as the French Open, over his jab status was "the price that I'm willing to pay".

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was deported from Australia last month after the government cancelled his visa in a row over his vaccine status.

Djokovic described the conditions while he was detained as "very hard".

He said he had not spoken out in the media at the time - despite wanting to - as he wanted to respect the legal process and the Australian Open.

The world's number one men's tennis player also said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.

He said he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country to play in the Australian Open as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

However, the country's immigration minister, Alex Hawke, personally cancelled the 34-year-old's visa, on the grounds that his presence could incite "civil unrest" and encourage anti-vaccine sentiment.

"I was never against vaccination," he told the BBC, confirming he'd had vaccines as a child, "but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."