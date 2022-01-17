Novak Djokovic flies out of Australia after court throws out visa challenge

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced on social media that the world's number one men's tennis player had left the country.

His flight out of Melbourne ended a dramatic 11 days in which the Serbian had his visa to Australia revoked twice.

The second time came when Hawke used his powers as Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic's visa, after lawyers for the world number one overturned the original decision by Australian Border force.

A judicial review of Hawke's decision to cancel the Serbian's visa was heard by the full bench of the Federal Court on Sunday.

In a short hearing just before 6pm AEDT, the court ruled against Djokovic. It was a unanimous decision of the three judges.

The Serbian star, released a statement shortly after the decision saying he was "extremely disappointed" with the ruling.

"I respect the court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," he said.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament."

Chief Justice James Allsop stressed the court was ruling on the lawfulness and legality of the decision, not whether it was the right decision.

"It is no part of the function of the court to decide upon the merits or wisdom of the decision," the judge said.

He said the court would not be in a position to deliver its reasons today.

Djokovic was ordered to pay costs.

Hawke, took to social media just before 11pm AEDT on Sunday to confirm Djokovic had left Australia.

"I welcome today's unanimous decision by the Full Federal Court of Australia, upholding my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic's visa in the public interest," he said.

"I can confirm that Mr Djokovic has now departed Australia."