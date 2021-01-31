North defeat South in entertaining Nauru AFLW match

The match was held as part of the country’ 53rd anniversary of Independence Day and 75th anniversary of the return from Chuuk.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the North team comprised of Tigeress, UB gals and Carlton while South was made up of Panzeress, Lioness and Acesina.

South drew first blood and scored the first goal to take an early lead in the first quarter.

The North after a slow start kicked 2 majors to lead at the first break, 2.2.14 to South 1.0.6.

The North continued its dominance in the second quarter while the South struggled to score.

Half time scores North 3.4.22 South 1.0.6

A fantastic third term with the South kicking a couple of early goals to slash the North's lead.

The two teams traded goals with the North holding a good lead at the final break.

Scores North 7.7.49 South 5.2.32.

In a tense and close final term the North defended well against the South and repelled their moves forward to hold on and win 8.7.55 to 5.4.34.

The 2 teams were presented their cash prizes and were also to Monday's presentation of trophies and medallions.

The women players were also informed that there would not be a women's season this year.

However, there will be another exhibition match in March 2021.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV