Neymar would like to play in MLS

Neymar, who is under contract at PSG until June 2025, said he was more likely to play in the U.S. than return to his home country.

"I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," the 30-year-old said on the Fenomenos podcast. "I have some doubts about that.

"I'd love to play in the U.S. actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season.

"First of all their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation," Neymar joked.

The former Barcelona player said he had not decided when he would hang up his boots but added that he play at least till the end of his PSG contract.