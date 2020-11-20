Nauru weightlifter wins bronze in Online Youth World Cup Tournament 2020

Abouke won 3 bronze medals; snatch 90kg, clean & jerk 110kg and overall total of 200kg in her division class of 71kg.

Philippines lifter Vanessa Sarno claimed gold while Nigova Suvonova from Uzbekistan took home silver.

Sixty-two countries with altogether 402 athletes participated in the first ever online event.

Nauru Media News-NTV reports despite travel restrictions due to Covid-19 Abouke has showcased sportsmanship on the international platform via virtual and kept Nauru recognized on the world map.

She has also done her family proud through her sports abilities.

The online competition was held from 11-18 November.

Photo supplied Nauru Media News - NTV