Nauru Tennis Association receives tennis equipment from Australian High Commission

The association was presented much-needed tennis equipment from the Australian High Commissioner Angela Tierney on the weekend.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the equipment included junior and adult tennis rackets, tennis balls for intermediate and advanced players and a tennis ball machine.

High Commissioner Tierney said the equipment was funded through the All Sports programme.

She said she was happy to be handing the equipment to NTA.

The programme included the NTA women's doubles tennis final to coincide with celebrations for International Women's Day.

Photo source Nauru Media News- NTV Caption: New tennis equipment for Nauru Tennis Association from the Australian High Commission