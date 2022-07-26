Nauru to showcase new lifters for Commonwealth Games

Coach Quincy Detenamo said most of the lifters will be competing for the first time in a Commonwealth Game and it will be a new and exciting experience for them.

Young Tido Ika is the youngest male lifter in team and it will be his first Commonwealth Games.

My-Only Stephen is the youngest female lifter and she is in the 55kg division. It is also her first Commonwealth Games.

“Training had continued over the past few days before departure for these lifters and they are definitely looking forward to go toe-to toe against world class lifters at the Games,” Detenamo said.

The lifters have been doing home training themselves during the outbreak and have recently just got together for a team training session.