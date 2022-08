Uepa scooped the country’s first medal in the Women’s 76kg final yesterday.

The 19-year-old lifted 90kg in the first snatch attempt, 94kg in the second and 96kg in the third attempt.

Uepa went on to lift 115kg in the first clean and jerk attempt and 119kg in the second attempt.

She lifted a total of 215kg in the event.

The gold medal was won by Canada’s Maya Laylor while Nigeria’s Taiwo Liadi settled for silver.