Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. sponsors National Powerlifting event

This is the first sport’s grant provided by NORI and in return, Nauru Powerlifting Federation is renaming the national event to the 2021 NORI CUP.

Nauru Media News NTV reports the $24,100 NORI sponsorship has been made possible through the NORI community grant.

Country Manager Peter Jacob and President of the Nauru Powerlifting Federation Horasio Cook have signed the dotted line signifying NORI’s financial support in the upcoming Powerlifting national championship.

The championship will be held this month from September 29 to October 8 at the Sports complex and NORI is sponsoring prizes for the event. The tournament is the first sporting activity that NORI has sponsored through its annual community grant.

It is well documented that powerlifting is a growing and popular sport on Nauru with many people from as young as 14 years to those well into their fifties getting involved.

This year marks the third year of the championship which is now renamed to NORI CUP as part of the signed agreement. There are 11 registered gyms on the island and over 380 athletes.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV Caption: Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) Country Manager Peter Jacob (left) and President of Nauru Powerlifting Federation Horasio Cook