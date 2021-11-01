Nauru Junior AFL Competition rated a success

The competition for Under 11 and 14 was organised by the Department of Sports.

The Under 11's played two quarters of football while the Under 14's played four quarters of footy.

Spectators were entertained with a number of exciting and fantastic games of football with the young players displaying their footy skills and moves.

The competition with the NO School NO Play policy attracted eight Under 11 teams and five Under 14 teams from the communities of Menen, Yaren, Boe, Aiwo, Buada, Ubenide and Blues.