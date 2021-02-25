Nauru AFL 35+ competition to kick off in March

AFL Nauru is requesting teams to be prepared before the kick-off date is confirmed

Nauru Media News – NTV reports this season, a total of 35 players are required for each team.

Entry fee for each player in the team is $20 with all payment expected to be cleared in round 2.

Entry fee will cover allowance for official members, match referees, as well as goal and boundary umpires.

All teams are expected to be ready with the following requirements during match days, and these comprise of; full uniform in Jumper, above the knee footy pants, footy boots with socks.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV