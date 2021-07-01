Nauru’s Nancy Abouke in top five of Online Weightlifting International Cup

Abouke won AUSD $1,000 after her placing in the competition at the weekend.

She finished behind Lesila Fiapule of Samoa, who settled in fourth place and her teammates Leotina Petelo in third and Iuniarra Sipaia in second place respectively.

Former Fijian lifter Eileen Cikamatana, who now resides in Australia finished in first place.

Abouke fell short of defending her bronze this year.

She had won bronze in the competition last year in the snatch with 90kg, bronze in the clean & jerk with 110kg and bronze in the total with 200kg – in the 71kg category.