The Nauruan sprinter’s time of 11.01 seconds was not enough to get him a place in the next round.

Refugee Olympics Team’s official Dorian Keletela won the race with a time of 10.33 seconds.

Gabon’s Guy Gorra finished in second with a time of 10.61 seconds ahead of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Oliver Mwimba, who came in third with a time of 10.63 seconds.