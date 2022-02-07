 

Murray to miss clay-court season

BY: Loop Pacific
17:03, February 7, 2022
Former world men's tennis number one Andy Murray says he intends to skip the French Open and the rest of the clay-court season in order to prevent injury and prolong his career following multiple hip surgeries

The 34-year-old Murray, who crashed out in the second round of the Australian Open, will be in action at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam this week after accepting a wildcard to enter the main draw.

"The past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse," the three-times major winner told reporters ahead of his first-round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

"Last year I had some issues at the beginning of the year, the clay didn't help, so I've spoken to my team about that and this year while I feel good and healthy, I don't want to take that risk."

Murray, who made the final at Roland Garros in 2016, added that he could return to the surface in the future.

 

